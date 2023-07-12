Muharram chand 2023: New Islamic year likely to begin on July 18

An undated image of a person praying after sighting the moon. — AFP/File

The Muharram moon, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, is likely to be sighted on July 18 (Tuesday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Citing astronomical parameters, the Met Department said that the new moon would be born on the crossing conjunction point at 11:32pm on July 17 (Monday); therefore, the crescent will be sighted the next day.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is Slight Chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH on the evening of 18-07-2023 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1444 AH," the PMD said in a notification issued in this regard.



The Met Department also cited the climate record, according to which the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of July 18 in Quetta. to sight the crescent under the chair of its chief, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.