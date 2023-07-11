Money laundering case: Court grants bail to Parvez Elahi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him.

The court's decision came after it approved the former Punjab chief minister's bail application following his arrest. Elahi has been ordered to submit a surety bond of Rs500,000 against the bail.

Judge Aslam Gondal of the Banking Offenses Court issued the verdict and grilled the FIA for adopting a non-cooperative attitude.

FIA did not submit the record despite the court order, the judge stated.

The FIA had booked the ex-Punjab CM and his son on charges of money laundering on June 20. He was taken into custody the next day, and was subsequently sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

It may be noted that Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in a graft case, amid a crackdown on PTI in the wake of May 9 protests. He was arrested multiple times after this in different cases, including the two money laundering cases.

During the hearing of his bail plea in LHC, the PTI president had requested the court to be given bail like PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.