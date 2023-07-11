Drugs supply prevalent in Karachi schools, restaurants: police reveal

Representational image. — Pixabay

KARACHI: A secret report received by Sindh Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has revealed that the supply of drugs is prevalent in school and restaurants across the port city.



According to the report, artificial medicines and drugs are being supplied to teenage boys, girls and students.

Memon, while taking strict action against the dangers of easily available drugs, has issued an order to the Special Branch Sindh to immediately monitor such schools and restaurants.

He said that the Special Branch additional IG should identify the suppliers of fake medicines and drugs. Memon has directed the zonal DIGs, and Special Branch should establish a coordination mechanism to eliminate such elements.

IG Sindh has also issued a formal letter in this regard, in which strict action has been ordered against the suppliers of drugs and prohibited drugs.