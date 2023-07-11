Prince William appears having Kate Middleton's way with children as he opens new restaurant

Kate Middleton's husband Prince William appeared to have his wife's easy way with children as he opened a new restaurant and atrium at the Duchy of Cornwall's nursery with sweet twins on Monday.



The Prince of Wales was all smiles and in high spirits as he cut ribbon with young royal fans at the official opening of Duchy of Cornwall nursery restaurant in Lostwithiel.

The photos from the venue was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account, captioning: "A great afternoon hearing how local sustainable produce is being used at the new @duchynursery restaurant."

They added: "The Orangery, and great to find packaging from our friends at @notpla here too!



Incredible to think this site was once a slate quarry, but now it's also home to a bumblebee conservation garden and a glasshouse conservatory where everyone can celebrate horticulture."

The restaurant reportedly has been established as part of a nine-month extension project and will serve a seasonal menu with fresh produce from the gardens. People can choose from local rumps of lamb, 'Duchy Eggs Royale' as well as a traditional afternoon tea.

The future king told staff: 'It's turned out amazingly. It's really fantastic'.

Claire Vickers, the nursery's marketing manager, added: 'This extension is several years in the making, and it's been under construction for nine months, so this really is an exciting moment for us'.



The manger also highlighted King Charles's huge contribution in the design plans for the building, saying: "The 24th duke, who's now His Majesty, was very much involved in the designs of the building and its very meaningful to have his son, the 25th duke, to visit us on this momentous occasion.

She added: "We are a big employer in the area and are supported incredibly by our local community, and you ask anyone in Lostwithiel, they will tell you how proud they are of the nursery and its connection to the royal family."