With two more deaths, Kurram tribal clashes toll reaches nine

Kurram agency, one of former tribal districts make up roughly 20 percent of Pakistan's population of 200 million. — AFP/File

At least two more people were killed in the ongoing tribal clashes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over a land dispute, police said on Monday.



The tribal clashes, which erupted between tribes over community land dispute on last Friday, have killed at least 9 people and injured over 50 during the last four days, according to police officials.



The district administration is making efforts to control the situation with the support of tribal elders and forces, police said.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi also arrived in the tribal district to broker ceasefire between the warring sides.

At least five persons were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when armed men belonging to Bohshera and Dandar tribes traded fire over a land dispute on Friday.

Subsequently, two more persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries when clashes again erupted between tribes over community land dispute in various areas of Kurram tribal district on Sunday.

The district administration and police along with elders of the area had effected a ceasefire between the warring tribes and vacated their bunkers but clashes erupted in Khar Killay, Balishkhel, Pewar and Tari Mangal areas.

Local residents said that sporadic fire continued in which one person each was killed in Tari Manga and Khar Killay and Balishkhel while three and two others sustained injuries in these areas. Similarly, three persons were injured in Pewar area.

Last week, Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and District Police Officer Muhammad Imran said that the district administration and police along with elders of the area had again started efforts to effect a permanent ceasefire between the warring tribes.

They said that jirgas were being held to settle the dispute once and for all.