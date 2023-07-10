Benazir Bhutto, Malala yousafzai rank among 'most influential women'

Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (right) and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai. — AFP/File

Pakistan's former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai have recently been featured in a list of the "most influential women in the world".

The recently-published list in Marie Claire, a renowned French magazine, features 60 women dating back to 1775 who, according to the publication, are "the kind of inspirational, powerful heroes who shook up the world as we know it."

The 60 women on the list range from women's rights activists and pioneers of racial equality to inventors, scientists, actors and world leaders.



Succinctly expressing the achievements of the former PPP leader, the website wrote: "Bhutto became the first woman prime minister of Pakistan in 1988. After a military coup overthrew her father's government, she inherited the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party.

"She pushed for open elections, and won, just three months after giving birth."

Moreover, describing Malala's achievements, it added: "Yousafzai survived a gunshot wound to the face by the Taliban, and has since become a spokesperson for human rights, education, and women's rights. In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Pakistan has time and again proved itself in several fields, producing doctors, scientists, and scholars of international renown, but very few women are considered among these ranks.

However, as society slowly but surely progresses two women have come to the forefront. Hopefully, more will join soon.

The list in the illustrious women's magazine includes some of the world's most phenomenal women, who not only made their mark on the world and in their societies but were torchbearers in the struggle for women's empowerment across the globe.

Some women mentioned in the list include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Gloria Steinem, Jane Austen, Maya Angelou, Queen Elizabeth II and Indira Gandhi.