Kim Kardashian spotted after ending feud with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian, who is in Idaho with her daughter North West has made her first appearance after ending her feud with Kourtney.

The normally glammed-up 42-year-old star finally apologised to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and accepted her mistake after having a face-to-face conversation about Dolce & Gabbana drama.

The beauty, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, was seen showing her bare complexion as she donned a black baseball cap and fitted black athleisure.

The busy SKIMS mogul took time off to enjoy herself in the state's Couer D'Alene, known for its water sports.

Kardashian was joined by friends as she treated her firstborn child to a boating day on the city's eponymous lake.

Despite filing for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, Kim still supports her ex by wearing shoes from his Yeezy collaboration with Adidas, which she demonstrated during the outing.

Kim boarded the boat with a black tote bag set over her shoulder, and she wore large black shades.

It comes after the bombshell recently revisited a pivotal moment in her life while speaking to Vogue Italia for its July cover story.

The multihyphenate recalled passing the 'baby bar,' formally known as the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, which was documented on Hulu's The Kardashians.



