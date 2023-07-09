Missing Karachi journalist being traced, says minister

Daily Jang's reporter Syed Mohammad Askari. — Geo News/File

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Sunday that he has received the report about the Daily Jang reporter who was picked up from Karachi last night, and the efforts to trace him were underway.



According to eyewitness accounts, another member of the journalist fraternity, Syed Muhammad Askari, was taken into custody by police and personnel in plain clothes.

The minister said while addressing a press conference in Karachi that he had spoken to the newspaper's management on the matter.

“I have discussed the matter with additional IG police. Syed Mohammad Askari is being traced,” Memon added.

The eyewitness, who was present with Askari at the time of the incident said that a police mobile and a white vehicle intercepted their car near the Qayyumabad KPT Interchange on Korangi Road on their way back from a wedding, and whisked them away without citing any reason.

He said that despite Askari introducing himself to the personnel, they took them in while beating the journalist up. However, the eyewitness was later released. He brought the vehicle to the Jang office and reported the incident.

When Askari's friend contacted the police helpline Madadgar 15 to narrate the ordeal, the policeman who had received the call asked him to approach the relevant police station, The News reported.

However, the reporter's whereabouts could not be traced till this morning.

Zaman Town Police Station SHO Rao Rafiq was also informed about the incident but denied any knowledge.

Meanwhile, Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said information about the incident was being obtained.

The family and office bearers of the Karachi Press Club, Karachi Union of Journalists and the Education Reporters Association have demanded that authorities recover Askari immediately.

Several journalists had earlier been picked up in a similar manner in Karachi.

The latest such incident before Askari was of a Geo News journalist, Zubair Anjum, who was picked up from his residence in Karachi's Model Colony area last month.

However, Anjum returned to his home safe and sound a day after being picked up.