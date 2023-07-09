Ahsan Iqbal says China warned establishment against ‘new experiment’ before 2018 polls

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addressing the media in Lahore. — PID/ file

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for jeopardising the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar project.

During a Geo News programme called Jirga, the PML-N leader revealed that China had cautioned the establishment before the 2018 general elections against any "new experiment" that could disrupt the CPEC. Despite these concerns, the establishment assured China that the incoming government would not impede the progress of the infrastructure and connectivity project.



Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the importance of policy continuity for the progress and development of a country. He accused the PTI of scandalising the CPEC project by levelling baseless corruption allegations and causing embarrassment to China's state-owned company involved in the initiative.

The PML-N minister criticised the PTI-led government for delaying visa renewals for Chinese workers and engaging in tactics that damaged the sentiment developed by the PML-N.

While the PDM-led government had blamed the former ruling party for harmful policies and discouraging international investment, the incumbent coalition government led by the PML-N has consistently criticised the PTI for not effectively working on the CPEC.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the significance of the CPEC project in driving Pakistan's progress but expressed regret over the misconceptions created by the previous government, which resulted in slow implementation.

The planning minister highlighted that the CPEC project was undermined by the previous regime, causing investors to withdraw and causing significant damage. However, the incumbent government made efforts over the past year to revive the project and regain investors' confidence.

Attention was given to prioritising the projects that were neglected during the previous regime's tenure. The minister stressed the need for sustained focus on the CPEC and its successful implementation to realise its potential benefits.