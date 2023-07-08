Monsoon rains take 9 more lives across Pakistan

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File

As many as nine people were killed while eight others sustained injuries due to rain-related incidents across Pakistan on Saturday (today), said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the NDMA, the total number of deaths has climbed to 59. The majority of the deaths were in Punjab mainly due to electrocution and building collapses.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal with high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated Nullahs — Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu and Basanter — are expected.

"Above condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions," said NDMA.



Meanwhile, Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

"Thunderstorms & rainfall expected in Northeastern Balochistan (Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti & Lasbela) and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, Balakot," it added.

What are the guidelines?

NDMA has advised the city and district administration to ensure contingency traffic plans for areas vulnerable to flooding in urban centres, catering for prompt de-watering operations in flooded underpasses.

The district administration is advised to ensure the completion of stock-taking and reconnaissance and public awareness in vulnerable areas, especiallyMarala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi with chances of flood flows until July 20.

"Rescue Services & leading NGOs will ensure the availability of personnel in the indicated areas," said the authority, adding that all stakeholders to maintain proactive coordination in order to ensure a prompt and streamlined response.

Karachi to receive rain till July 10

Weather expert Jawad Memon said that the port city is expected to receive moderate rainfall on Sunday (tomorrow) in some areas.

Several areas in the port city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall today including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town, Malir, Gushan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Federal B area.

"There is a chance of intermittent rain tonight while there is a possibility that Karachi will receive moderate rain at some places tomorrow as the chances are more," said Memon.

The weather analyst said that the port city will continue to receive rain till July 10 (Monday).