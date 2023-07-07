Holly Willoughby shares true feelings for King Charles Scottish coronation

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has expressed her true feelings after King Charles was presented with Scottish Crown Jewels.
King Charles was on Wednesday presented with symbols of his authority in Scotland, two months after he was officially crowned as monarch.
The service of thanksgiving and dedication was attended by Charles eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and other senior royals.
Later, taking to Twitter and Instagram the royal family, William and Kate shared sweet photos from the historic event with caption, “The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, have attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral, during which His Majesty was presented with the Honours of Scotland.
“The Honours of Scotland are considered as the Scottish Crown Jewels, made up of the Crown, the Sceptre and the new Elizabeth Sword.”
Reacting to it, Holly liked the post by pressing the heart button.
