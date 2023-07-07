Billie Piper turns heads with her stylish appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper set fashion goals while looking adorable on Thursday as she attended the launch of Manzi's Soho, in partnership with Choose Love.

The actress, 40, looked nothing short of sensational in a strapless metallic mini dress as she posed up a storm at the event in London.

The eye-catching silver dress perfectly hugged Billie's figure, with the star boosting her height with a pair of clear heels.

Allowing her dress to do all the talking, Billie ditched any further accessories, and wore her raven locks in a simple centre-parting.

The former Doctor Who star was in good spirits as she mingled with Help Refugees founder Josie Naughton at the bash.

Billie was without her beau Johnny Lloyd during her night out at the event.

Billie and the Tribes frontman Johnny began dating in 2016, and have a four-year-old daughter Tallulah who was born in January 2019.