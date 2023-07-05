‘Brilliant’: George Michael fans smitten with Netflix’s documentary ‘Wham!’





The Wham! documentary, produced by band member Andrew Ridgeley and now available on Netflix, has melted the hearts of George Michael fans who were deeply moved by the "beautiful" film.

Viewers reportedly experienced "goosebumps" while watching the documentary, which features previously unseen footage and was released on Wednesday in honor of the band's 40th anniversary. George Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, passed away in 2016 at the age of 53 due to heart failure.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the documentary, one viewer wrote: “Absolutely amazing! I loved Wham so much. I'm getting goose bumps. RIP George Michael.”

Another added: “Watching the #Wham documentary, it's so easy to forget George and Andrew were only 20 when they got their first record deal and 23 when they broke up.”

they continued: “When George Michael sang with Elton John at Live Aid he was only 22. Absolutely incredible. Still so hard to believe he's gone.”

Another fan penned: “All great musical artists, irrespective of genre, are tortured souls. This is what makes them so great; the ability to convey those deep feelings across lyrics, sounds and musical composition.”

Someone else wrote: “Just watched the Wham! documentary on Netflix. I thought it was brilliant. Lots of wonderful archive footage & incredibly insightful commentaries etc.”

“As I was a huge fan back in the day I absolutely loved it. Thought the Careless Whisper video segment was especially beautiful.”

“Everybody, do yourself a favour, watch the #wham documentary that has just come out. What lovely lovely viewing,” another wrote.