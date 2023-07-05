Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Punjab, Balochistan and KP

This aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan province on August 29, 2022. — AFP

The Met department on Wednesday warned that heavy showers are expected in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan on July 5-6, which could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of the provinces.



In a fresh weather advisory, the Met Office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kark, DI Khan, Kasur, Okara, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel and other areas. Landslide is also expected in hilly areas, it added.

The weather office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. It added that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also reaching the upper and central parts of the country.

In addition to this, a westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country, the PMD said.

The weatherman also said that rains coupled with thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), KP, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper and central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan today.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in central Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. The PMD forecast very hot and humid weather in other parts of the country.

Rain coupled with thunderstorms is also expected in Kashmir, GB, KP, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab and Northeast Balochistan on Thursday too.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-eight, Gilgit sixteen, Murree fourteen, Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

Karachiites! Brace yourselves for monsoon showers

Speaking to Geo News a day earlier, PMD’s Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the first spell of monsoon rains is likely to hit Karachi by the end of this week.

The city will see isolated light to moderate rains from July 7 to 8, while some areas will witness heavy downpours on July 9, forecast the official.

As per Sarfaraz, the winds under the monsoon system — currently present over India — are likely to enter Sindh on the night of July 6 or the morning of July 7.

He said that the intensity of heat will subside from tomorrow with a drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Currently, the sea breeze is blowing in the city, which may reduce the temperature, he added.