5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years arrested

An Israeli flag waves in front of the minaret of a mosque in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem's Old City. — AFP

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a major operation, arrested five of the eight Pakistani citizens in Mirpur Khas booked for illegal migration to Israel and working there for several years.



These eight Pakistanis hail from Mirpur Khas and had illegally migrated to Israel by travelling through different countries like Turkey, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, and found employment there.

They entered Israel on a European visa through Jordan, with the help of an Israeli agent, with each of them paying Rs300,000 to Rs400,000.

The FIA's crime circle registered five cases against them under the sections of the Passport Act 1974 and the Emigration Ordinance 1979.

Raids for the arrest of the remaining suspects are being made.



The arrested suspects, identified as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Noor, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Anwer, worked as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv for four to seven years.

They used to send money back to their families in Pakistan through Western Union.

The suspects used to visit Pakistan on a connecting flight from Jordan and Dubai to Karachi airport.