Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

The citizens of Karachi await rains to lessen the intensity of hot weather as the scorching heat of July sizzles the port city.



The metropolis has been witnessing sweltering hot weather for almost a week. Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that heat intensity is being felt more these days.

Speaking to Geo News, the Met department official said that the first spell of monsoon rains will hit Karachi by the end of this week.

The city will see isolated light to moderate rains from July 7 to 8, while some areas will witness heavy downpours on July 9.

As per Sarfaraz, the winds under the monsoon system — currently present over India — are likely to enter Sindh on the night of July 6 or the morning of July 7.

He said that the intensity of heat will subside from tomorrow with a drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Currently, the sea breeze is blowing in the city, which may reduce the temperature, he added.