Top senator suggests making Karachi a separate province

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi suggested Monday that — to remedy administrative problems — Karachi be made a separate province.

During an interview, the senator recommended that nine provinces be carved out to improve the administration in Pakistan.

He suggested three new provinces each in Balochistan and Punjab, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one in Sindh.

Moreover, Afridi, an independent lawmaker, said that KP's Hazara district and tribal areas (formerly Fata) should be made separate administrative units.

"The more provinces there are in Pakistan, the better it will be. If new provinces are formed in the country, the problems will be solved," Mirza Afridi said.

When asked about how the resources would be shared, he said: "After the 18th amendment, the provinces will continue to get their share".

The senator added that if new provinces are formed, they will continue to get a share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, lamenting that the government has not fulfilled the promises made with erstwhile FATA.

"Even today the people of FATA have many concerns and are facing difficulties," the lawmaker said.

Afridi further said that he has also raised the issue of funds with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.