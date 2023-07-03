Pakistan, Japan agree to bolster ties during FM Bilawal's maiden visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) with Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo, on July 3, 2023. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan and Japan Monday agreed to deepen further and enhance their mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in multiple areas — including trade, investment, human resource development and exchange, IT, tourism and agriculture sectors.

"We have also jointly agreed to explore the possibility of working together on targeted programs with higher impact in the domains of solarisation, desalination, and water purification and housing and infrastructure rebuilding in the floods affected areas in Pakistan," Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a joint press stakeout along with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

This was the first time the foreign minister visited Japan after he assumed office last year.

Earlier, the two ministers had held a meeting in a cordial environment. Both ministers appreciated the free bilateral relations while expressing readiness to engage further.

In addition, the two sides have agreed to conduct language skill assessment tests for the Japanese language in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of the skilled workforce.

FM Bilawal said the two sides also identified the export of young Pakistani skilled human resources to Japan and their language training to be a prime area of cooperation.

"We also deliberated on investments and joint ventures by Japanese enterprises in Pakistan," the foreign minister said.

During his visit, he said he would also interact with the private sector, local media, as well as think tanks to "further broaden our engagement."

"I believe that both sides need to stay engaged at all levels to further positive dialogue and continue exploring more avenues of cooperation."

The foreign minister also invited his Japanese counterpart to visit Pakistan at his convenience for further discussions.

He said Pakistan and Japan were longstanding friends and shared a special bond based on deep-rooted linkages that go far in history and time.

"The people of Pakistan carry a deep sentiment of warmth and affection for Japan and the Japanese people. We have always stood with each other in times of need," he said.

FM Bilawal said last year, both sides had seen new energy and vigour in the relationship through continued high-level exchanges.

"I also had the honour to meet Minister Hayashi at Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 4 August 2022 on the sidelines of the 29th Ministerial Meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Today we continued our discussions from that meeting," he added.