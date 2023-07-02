Nawaz says he will tame runaway inflation if voted to power

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has said that he will tame the skyrocketing inflation in the country if returned to power after the general elections scheduled for October this year.



Speaking to PML-N delegations belonging to the different Gulf countries in Dubai, the PML-N supremo said the ruling party will resolve all problems and difficulties being faced by the people, reported Radio Pakistan.



The three-time former premier, who has been living in London since November 2019 on health grounds, and her daughter Maryam Nawaz arrived in the UAE on June 24, where they held important meetings including with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leaders Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

Earlier this week, Nawaz met with former president Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Highly informed sources had confirmed to The News that the dissolution of assemblies, date of general elections, seat adjustment in Punjab and other important issues were discussed amongst the leaders of the two major political parties.

A businessman directly associated with the meetings told The News on the condition of anonymity that many important issues could not be resolved in the meeting between Zardari and Nawaz and the deadlock on many crucial issues still persists.

Some sources have claimed that the PPP and PML-N leaderships are moving towards a “covenant economy” so that despite political differences, the country’s economic policy remains in one direction and changes in the government should not lead to changes in economic policy.

The hopes of Nawaz's return to Pakistan also rekindled after the National Assembly last month amended a law limiting the disqualification of a parliamentarian to a maximum of five years, paving the way for those barred for life from running for public office.

The PML-N sources have said that the former premier will be returning to Pakistan in the near future.

Nawaz and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will be among those who will benefit from the move.

The Supreme Court disqualified both senior politicians for life in June and December 2017, respectively, under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.