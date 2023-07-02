Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The security forces eliminated six militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan's general area Kulachi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists who were gunned down in an intense fire exchange.



"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, police and innocent civilians," it added.



The communique also said that the armed assailants were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a police checkpost in Kulachi on April 11 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the ISPR said, adding that the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Six terrorists killed Tank, North Waziristan

On June 30, six terrorists were gunned down by security forces in two encounters between the security forces and miscreants in Tank and North Waziristan Districts.

The ISPR said that an exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists on Thursday night in the general area of Manzai, Tank District.

The security forces “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” in which three miscreants were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in “another fierce encounter” in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.