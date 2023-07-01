Political parties directed to submit applications for election symbols

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

ISLAMABAD: All political parties Saturday were directed to submit their applications for the allotment of elections symbols ahead of general polls in the country — expected to take place later this year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the deadline for the submission of the applications is July 19.

The ECP directed the parties to attach a list of symbols they prioritise along with their applications, adding that the signature of the party leader is a must.

"Every application must include the address of the head office of the political party," the election commission said.



It also added that the body would check the eligibility of the parties after receiving the applications.

Furthermore, the ECP directed parties to resubmit the applications they had handed over for the elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in February.

"The applications that are incomplete or submitted through fax will not be considered," the electoral watchdog said, adding that the commission would also not accept applications submitted before today for the symbols.

Those submitted after July 19 will not be accepted, said the ECP. It also said that the affidavit — as per Section 206 of the Election Act 2017 — is mandatory along with applications.