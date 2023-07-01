Weather update: Karachi may experience light drizzle today

A representational image of heavy drizzling. — AFP/File

While Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of drizzle in the morning and night, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday.

The weather forecast department added that the city would remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with maximum temperature up to 36°C.

The percentage of humidity in the air is 57%, and winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 27km/h, the department shared.

According to a local weather forecaster, drizzling and passing showers were reported in some parts of the city last night due to the influence of strong sea clouds. The light showers were witnessed mostly over the northern and eastern parts of the city.

Moreover, most parts of the country can expect hot and humid weather during the next 12 hours.

However, rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Moreover, heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in upper KP.