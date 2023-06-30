Sunday Brunch's Simon Rimmer announces father's death in heartfelt Instagram post

Simon Rimmer, the host of Sunday Brunch, tragically lost his "hero" father.

He posted a photo of himself and his late father on Instagram along with the terrible news.

He was shown affectionately around his father in the photograph.

Rimmer captioned the post as, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my hero, my dad Peter.”



His friends and fans have expressed their condolences over the sad demise of the TV star’s father, reports Metro UK.

Singer Jassie Ware said, “Oh I am sorry Simon. Sending you love.”

“So sorry for your loss Simon … sending you and your family loads of love,” reality star Vicky Pattison wrote.

Charlotte Hawkins, Good Morning Britain newsreader said, “Oh Simon! I am sorry to hear that. Sending love & a huge hug to you.”

Rimmer expressed that his health battle is the biggest challenge in his life so far.

Earlier, in an interview with The Mind Map, the mental health enterprise, he recalled his childhood memory of getting to know about the diagnosis of his father with cancer.

“At 9 years old, I was told that my father has cancer and he had very little chance of survival – he’s now 84 and still going strong.”

He paid tribute to his father declaring him a very strong human being.

He added that the positivity and mental agility of my father had always stuck with me.”