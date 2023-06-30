Bilawal to embark on four-day trip to Japan tomorrow

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference in this undated picture. — AFP/File

In a bid to revive "leadership level contacts", Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a four-day trip to Japan tomorrow at the invitation of the Japanese Government, said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement on Friday.

“The foreign minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus,” said the spokesperson about the trip that will be from July 1-4.

During the trip, foreign minister Bilawal will meet his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He will also hold a meeting with Japan’s National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba and will deliver a talk at the Japanese think tank Asian Development Bank Institute.

“Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues,” said the spokesperson.

Foreign Minister Bilawal is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to the import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.