Prisoners escape after attacking jail officials in Chaman

At least 15 to 20 prisoners on Thursday fled a jail in Chaman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after attacking the officials deputed in the facility as they were exiting their barracks for Eid prayer.
Police said that one of the prisoners took hold of the gun from an official to take control of the jail authorities.
The barrack incharge said that the escaped prisoners are accused of offences under Section 302 (punishment of qatl-i-amd) and other serious crimes.
Meanwhile, the jail authorities said that the prisoners had opened fire with the same Kalashnikov they had snatched from the officer standing outside the main gate of the facility,
Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul Adha, aka 'Bakra Eid' today, which marks the end of Hajj pilgrimage offered in the last month of Islamic calender.
Soon after his release, officials of ACE take him into custody in another case related to alleged embezzlement of funds
Justice Afridi says “matter of the present composition of the bench warrants urgent attention”
Hearing adjourned till next week after CJP directs AGP to take "special care" of women, children
Police also detain Ayesha's husband, mother-in-law and renter of car used to dump her body at JPMC
Malik visited multiple sections of the Islamabad International Airport, where he was briefed about crucial aspects of...
BISP ex-head says programme directly benefits public and shouldn't be subjected to political opposition