Prisoners escape after attacking jail officials in Chaman

Representational image of a jail. — AFP

At least 15 to 20 prisoners on Thursday fled a jail in Chaman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after attacking the officials deputed in the facility as they were exiting their barracks for Eid prayer.



Police said that one of the prisoners took hold of the gun from an official to take control of the jail authorities.

The barrack incharge said that the escaped prisoners are accused of offences under Section 302 (punishment of qatl-i-amd) and other serious crimes.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities said that the prisoners had opened fire with the same Kalashnikov they had snatched from the officer standing outside the main gate of the facility,

Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul Adha, aka 'Bakra Eid' today, which marks the end of Hajj pilgrimage offered in the last month of Islamic calender.