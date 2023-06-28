Security forces gun down four terrorists, including commander, in KP

Army personnel travelling in a military vehicle in this undated picture. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist commander, was among four militants, gunned down by security forces in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the operations were conducted on Tuesday in KP's Bajaur and Khyber districts.

In Bajaur, the operation was launched after the security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Inayat Qilla.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists that resulted in the killing of three militants, including commander Shafi.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” said the ISPR. It added that the forces were conducting sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Khyber operation

The operation in the Khyber district was conducted in the general area of Tirah, where a fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists.

In the shootout, one terrorist was killed, while another three were injured. The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR added.