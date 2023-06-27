ATMs’ link down, insufficient cash frustrate Karachiites ahead of Eid ul Adha

A Pakistani man exits after withdrawing cash from an ATM in Islamabad on December 5, 2008. — AFP

Just when Eid ul Adha is around the corner, the people of Karachi are facing an issue as automated teller machines (ATMs) have started to run out of cash.

Eid will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday) and consumers are starting to complain about the ATM services going down ahead of the holiday, saying that this usually happens before these occasions.

"The ATMs are out of order before Eid. We have visited the ATMs many times since this morning but there is no cash," said the people who are facing this issue.



Just when Eid approaches, consumers usually complain about the ATMs not working or being out of cash. This normally happens as people withdraw large amounts of cash to buy sacrificial animals.

Pakistan will celebrate Eid this year on June 29 (Thursday). The government announced a four-day holiday for the people including the Day of Arafah which is on June 28.

"In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha as follows:

28th, 29th a 30th June 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week;

and 28th June to 1" July 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.

Earlier, the government had approved a three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division.