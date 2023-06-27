Ban imposed on forced collection of hides in Sindh

The Sindh government issued a code of conduct ahead of Eid ul Adha, banning the forceful collection of hides of sacrificial animals and also without the permission of the commissioner and the deputy commissioner.
The Sindh's Home Department issued a notification in this regard which said that the government has imposed Section 144 in the province on the occasion of Eid ul Adha — which will be celebrated across the country on June 29 to July 1.
Moreover, a ban has also been imposed on setting up camps to collect the hides and the use of banners for such purposes, said the notification.
