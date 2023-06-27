PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan rearrested shortly after being released

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan. — Twitter/@Akhanmevric/File

The officials of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Tuesday rearrested firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan as soon as he was released from the jail on the court’s order, making it for the sixth time since May 11.

Earlier today, the court granted post-arrest interim bail to the PTI incarcerated leader in a case related to alleged fake hiring to the fisheries department and causing Rs2.3 million losses to the national treasury.

Soon after his release, officials of the ACE took him into custody in another case related to alleged embezzlement of funds in various contracts.

Khan was first arrested by the Islamabad capital territory police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violent protests and attacks on the civil and military installations last month.

The violent protests, triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case, erupted almost across the country.

During the days-long protests, which ended only after the PTI chief's release, enraged party workers allegedly attacked private and public properties, including military installations — the Lahore Corps Commander's House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance in Rawalpindi. At least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests.

The PTI leader had been re-arrested five times after his release was ordered by the relevant courts.

On June 9, the PTI leader was released from prison after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) discharged him from all the cases related to May 9 mayhem and attacks on civil and military installations. The court ordered the authorities to let him walk free if he was not implicated in any other case.

Soon after his release, officials of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) took him into custody in a corruption case from outside the ATC premises.

Earlier today, the anti-corruption court granted interim bail to the PTI leader against the surety a bond worth Rs80,000. Currently, the PTI leader was on judicial remand in the Mardan Central Prison.