'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first song 'Tum Kya Mile' releasing on THIS date

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan' reunites Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh after 'Gully Boy'

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's first song Tum Kya Mila has been slated to release on June 28.

The makers, Dharma Productions, shared a small teaser of the song on their Twitter handle on June 27, featuring Alia and Ranveer.

They wrote in the caption: “We heard you! The dreamy love song that’s got everyone crooning is about to completely serenade you into the new era! Get ready for the dream to make you fall in love! Tum Kya Mile song – Out Tomorrow.”

Song Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by ace composers, Pritam. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the love track. The full version of the song will release on June 28, reports India Today.

Film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani unites the Gully Boy co-stars once again to create magic on-screen.

The duo once remembered by the names Safina and Murad will now leave a mark on people’s mind with new characters, Rocky and Rani.

Karan Johar has directed the romantic film under the banner of his production company, Dharma.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer also features legendary actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.