SAPM appreciates LEAs for ensuring smooth operations at Islamabad airport

SAPM on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik during his visit to the Islamabad International Airport on June 26, 2023. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SAPM on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik Monday visited Islamabad International Airport to monitor the operating mechanisms of the security agencies.

On his arrival, SAPM Malik was received by Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Pakistan Customs, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officials.

Malik visited multiple sections of the Islamabad International Airport, where he was briefed about crucial aspects of security-related operations.

Representatives from ASF, ANF, Customs, CAA, and FIA informed SAPM Malik about the various projects initiated to facilitate passengers flying in and out of Pakistan.

SAPM lauded the efforts of all departments that have been striving to ensure the smooth arrival and departure of international passengers.

"I interacted multiple passengers during the visit and to my delight, the feedback has been amazing," said Malik while appreciating officers, towards the end of his tour.

"Few passengers as well as departmental employees highlighted some genuine glitches, which must be addressed on an immediate basis," said Malik while speaking at the briefing session held collectively by ASF, ANF, Customs, and FIA.

Malik commended the efforts to ensure foolproof security arrangements and emphasised the need to come up with modern, innovative techniques that may help strengthen the system without causing any trouble to the passengers.