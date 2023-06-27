No trial of civilian has commenced in military courts, AGP informs SC

CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: No trial of any civilian has commenced in military courts as of yet, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the Supreme Court Tuesday during the fourth hearing of the petitions filed against the trial of civilians in military courts.

In yesterday's hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had asked the AGP to "reassure" him that no such trial would occur as long as the case was being heard in the court.

The AGP had confirmed that no trial of civilians was underway.

However, later in the evening, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that proceedings against the 102 people handed over for trial were already underway.

A six-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, is hearing the petitions against the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

The government announced that those involved in the violence that erupted on May 9 — in which several government buildings and army installations were vandalised — would be tried under army laws.

The petitions, separately filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, have requested the apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.

During the previous hearings, ex-CJP's lawyer Khawaja Ahmed Hussain, petitioner Aitzaz Ahsan's counsel Latif Khosa, and civil society lawyers Faisal Siddiqui and Salman Akram Raja completed their arguments

