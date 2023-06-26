Heavy rains disrupt life in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Motorists ride towards the Srinagar Highway during heavy rainfall in Islamabad on June 25, 2023. — Online

Life remains disrupted in different parts of the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as heavy rains and thunderstorms affected their sewerage system.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 58mm of rain has been recorded so far in the two cities.

Rainwater has accumulated in different areas of both cities due to the blockage of sewerage lines. Meanwhile, water has also gathered on roads in Rawalpindi, particularly at Bohar Bazar, Moti Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road and Sadiqabad.

To worsen conditions for residents of the twin cities, sewage lines remain blocked with water making its way into shops and houses.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer said that the agencies' staff is present on the ground with machinery for drainage in low-lying areas.

The flow of water in Nullah Lai at Katarian and Gawalmandi is nine and eight feet, respectively. The MD said the water level in the nullah is being continuously monitored.

Real-time report on flood forecasting and warning system for Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi. — PMD

On the other hand, sectors in the federal capital, including G6, are experiencing power outages. In sector G6, electricity has been disrupted for the last two hours.

A day earlier, the Met department's forecast showed partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thundershower (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) in Islamabad with the temperature to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C.

PMD also shared that dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Isolated heavyfalls (with isolated hail storm) is also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period," the Met Office said in its daily forecast update.