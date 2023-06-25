CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty hopes members come back soon

Jeon Hong Joon then sat down for an interview with news outlet Sports Chosun to discuss the issue

The CEO of the agency behind the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty Jeon Hong Joon claims he hopes the girls will return to the agency soon. He also talked about the “external forces” telling the girls to violate their contracts with the agency.

Their company ATTRAKT previously released a statement that the reason the girls weren’t being promoted was that a third party had interfered and was pushing them to violate their contract.

“Through slanderous accusations against us and glorified flattery about themselves, these external forces are committing an illegal act of inducing our agency’s artists to make the wrong decision to ignore their valid exclusive contracts and sign contracts with them.”

Jeon Hong Joon then sat down for an interview with news outlet Sports Chosun on June 25th to discuss the issue. “We are receiving information about the identity of these external forces through a variety of routes. The identity of the forces pulling the strings from behind will be revealed soon.”

He continued. “Things will not go the way that these external forces maliciously intend. It will be a difficult time for us, but we will take legal action until the end. As a veteran who has worked in the Korean music industry for 30 years, I will put my honour on the line to stand up against this injustice and fight back.”