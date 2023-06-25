Karachi mayoral polls: Six more PTI UC chairpersons terminated for vote abstention

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. -The News/File

The basic membership of six more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) union committee (UC) chairpersons were terminated “immediately” for abstaining from voting in recently-held Karachi mayoral elections.



The PTI's local body representatives refused to vote for Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman in the mayoral elections held on June 15, helping Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab to secure the coveted slot.

According to the results, the PPP leader elected as mayor of the metropolis after securing 173 votes while the JI's Karachi chief bagged 160 votes.

In separate notices issued to the six party members earlier today, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said the basic membership of the six local body representatives “stands terminated immediately for your absence on election day 15- 06-2023 committing misconduct in complete defiance to the party directives..”

The PTI Sindh president said the members defied the instructions issued by party chief Imran Khan to cast vote in favour of Jamaat Islami (JI) candidates Naeemur Rahman khan and Saifuddin contestants for mayor and deputy Mayor, respectively.

The notice further termed the replies to of the party members to show cause as misconduct saying they have “committed offence chargeable under Article 63(A) of the Constitution”.

A day earlier, the PTI expelled 10 UC chairpersons and one vice-chairman for defying the party’s instructions in the mayoral elections.



PTI UC chairpersons whose membership terminated include:

Muhammad Ali Raz s/o Mushtaq Ahmed Siddiqui , Chairman UC-09, TMC Saddar District South, Karachi

Salman Khan s/o Mengal Chairman UC -04 TMC – District Korangi, Karachi

Imran Parwani s/o Khatri Hasan , Chairman UC-1 TMC Saddar, District South, Karachi

Abdul Moeed s/o Qaim Khan, Chairman UC-1 TMC – Moriro Mirbahar, District Keamari, Karachi

Malik Akhter Gulsher s/o Chairman, UC-5 TMC –Orangi, District West, Karachi

Muhammad Idrees s/o Tauqeer, Chairman UC-7 TMC Mominabad, District West, Karachi







