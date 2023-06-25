Nawaz joins Maryam in Dubai on Middle East trip

Nawaz Sharif (Left) and Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Dubai on first leg of his Middle East visit.



Maryam Nawaz, the three-time premier’s daughter and senior vice president of the PML-N, also arrived in the Emirate accompanied by family members from Lahore earlier today.

A day earlier, the three-time premier confirmed that he would be visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia for about three weeks.

He is expected to hold meetings with members of royal families and local businessmen as well as community leaders.

Hussain Nawaz — the elder son of the former prime minister — also told reporters that his father would be going to Dubai and travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy pilgrimage.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz met his elder brother Nawaz in London, where he arrived after concluding his trip to Paris.

The PML-N supremo had spent the previous Eid with his family in the kingdom where PM Shehbaz and other family members joined him in the last days of Ramadan and over Eid ul Fitr.

PML-N sources said Nawaz will be returning to Pakistan in the next few months.