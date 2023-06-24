Female suicide bomber martyrs policeman in Turbat

Pakistani security officials inspect the site of a powerful explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Quetta - AFP/File

At least one policeman was martyred and another woman constable injured in a suicide bombing in the Turbat district of Balochistan.



The deputy commissioner of Ketch district said the female suicide bomber blew herself on the Commissioner Road in the district.



The vehicle of the security forces was also damaged in the explosion, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the Turbat blast saying the aim of terrorist’s incident is to halt the development of the province.

“The objectives of terrorists will never succeed,” the CM was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said the provincial government will ensure the welfare of the people and make efforts to end backwardness of the province.

“The determination and morale of the security forces cannot be lowered,” he added.

Earlier in April this year, as many as four people — including two policemen — were martyred in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in Quetta’s city's Shahrah-e-Iqbal area.

Officials had told Geo News that at least 15 people were also injured in the blast which left several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity damaged.

Those killed in the blast also include a minor girl.

Civil Defence Director Rafu Mandokhail said that three to four kilos of explosives were used in the blast, while the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle.

For the past few months, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks with even the country's major urban centres such as Karachi and Peshawar under the radar of militants targeting security forces with the aim to deteriorate peace.

The National Security Committee (NSC) — in a meeting held in April — also decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The meeting was held in continuation with the NSC meeting after the terrorist attack on January 2, 2023, in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, mainly law enforcers.

Meanwhile, security forces have been conducting operations against terrorists with the determination to eliminate terrorism from the country and resolve to strengthen the sacrifices of its soldiers.

The Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, stated that the number of terrorist attacks in the country have increased by 27% last year compared to 2021. At least 419 people were killed, while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist attacks last year.