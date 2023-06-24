Threats to ECP officials: Islamabad court defers Fawad Chaudhry's indictment

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) gestures as police officials escort him after a hearing at a court in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday deferred the framing of charges against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in the case of threatening the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials, till July 7.



Fawad, a former close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had to be indicted today in the case related to his threatening remarks towards the ECP officials, but he failed to appear in court.

Instead, his lawyer filed a plea seeking exemption from the hearing.

Additional district and sessions' court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra asked the reason why the politician hadn't appeared before the court despite being ordered to ensure his presence.

At this, Fawad's lawyer said that he was unwell.

"[Fawad] can take long leave once the charges are framed. Both you and Fawad take care of your health," the judge said.

After this, the judge accepted the exemption plea and directed Fawad to appear on July 7.

The ex-PTI leader has been embroiled in various cases, including the sedition case for publicly “threatening” the members of the electoral body during a media talk outside the former prime minister's Lahore residence in January.

He was arrested in Lahore on January 25, the same day he made the remarks but was released on bail on February 1.

The case

Islamabad Police registered a case against Fawad at the Kohsar Police Station in the federal capital on the complaint of ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using threatening language against the ECP and its members, under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his speech outside Khan's residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members and their families, according to the FIR.

The FIR states that Fawad said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a "munshi [clerk]".

Fawad said that those who become part of the caretaker government will be pursued until they are punished. He had said that the people sitting in the government would be pursued to their houses.