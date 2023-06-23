Prisoners’ rights: NCHR urges govt to take immediate remedial action

The National Commission for Human Rights issues a detailed report of jail visits conducted by its team across the country. — AFP/File

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Friday expressed concerns over lapses in upholding safeguards as to arrest and gaps in procedures relating to prison standards and called upon the government to take immediate remedial action in connection with the medical screening of inmates, identification parade, information on rights and establishment of oversight and complaint mechanisms.



The NCHR has issued a detailed report of jail visits conducted by its team across the country, to investigate allegations of torture and sexual abuse of prisoners in connection with the May 9 protests.

In its report, the impartial state body said that although the prisoners did not make any statement alleging torture or sexual abuse, the commission has expressed concerns over gaps in procedures relating to prison standards especially those that are prescribed by law or fundamental rights given under the Constitution and international guidelines.

The report further said that these gaps include delays in the process of Identification parades, lack of information on prisoner’s rights and details on the sections under which they have been booked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the visit was aimed at investigating the authenticity of these allegations, gauging the conditions of confinement, whether such prisoners had been tortured or not, and checking on the medical records of the prisoners – whether they were screened for illnesses or denied any of their rights and privileges as per law.

No reports of custodial torture or sexual abuse

The report mentions that during investigations, the NCHR team received no reports of torture or sexual abuse of any male or female prisoner in either police or judicial custody.

The prisoners reported late-night arrests and the use of disproportionate force at the time of arrest intended to intimidate and cause fear. Several prisoners reported breakages in their homes, confiscation of laptops and verbal harassment. The report says that the majority of political prisoners were not aware of their rights in jail as per jail rules (Rule 64 PPR) and were not informed about the grounds of arrest.

On May 9, violent protests erupted in the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a £190m Al-Qadir Trust case.

Apart from attacks on civil government infrastructure and properties, some protesters entered high-security areas including army and air force installations where acts of violence were committed.

During, and after these protests, the provincial authorities initiated widespread arrests in different cities. A larger number of people were detained, and later on, charged under various statutory provisions. Subsequent to the arrests, a number of social media statements and allegations appeared regarding torture, including sexual abuse, of PTI female protesters during arrest and incarceration in the various jails of Pakistan, read the report.

Last month, the PTI chief said that the government was trying to “preempt horror stories about to break in the media.” The deposed prime minister, who was removed from office via a vote of no-confidence last year, made the remarks while responding to the interior minister’s post-midnight presser. In his presser, the interior minister had claimed that the intelligence agencies had intercepted a conversation indicating that a “rape act” would be committed and blamed on law enforcers. In addition to this, the PTI leadership has been accusing the police and the government of custodial torture.

In view of growing concerns, the commission approached government authorities to ensure due process of law by issuing official communication to the various government stakeholders on May 10, 2023. Since no direct complaint was received by the Commission nor was forwarded by any government complaint mechanisms, therefore, a formal investigation was initiated under Sec 9 (C) of the NCHR Act 2012 which empowers it to “visit any jail, place of detention or any other institution where convicts, under trial prisoners, detainees or other persons are lodged or detained.”

The NCHR team’s visit included Central Jails Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta and jails of Nowshera, Swat and Sheikhupura.

At the time of the visit, 28 female under-trial prisoners and 1,322 male under-trial prisoners were confined in jails across Punjab. The NCHR team met and personally interviewed all women present in the jails at the time of their visit.

In Central Jail Peshawar, the Committee was told that 68 citizens had been charged under Section 3 of the Maintenance and Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (3 MPO) due to the activities of 9th May 2023, out of which 48 have been released. Of the 20 remaining prisoners at Peshawar, 13 were juveniles. No female was arrested in Peshawar.

There were 33 male but no female PTI protesters detained at Central Jail Quetta.

In Central Jail Karachi, the 2 females arrested after the May 9 protests were initially shifted to Sukkur jail and have now been released.

The majority of protesters incarcerated in Lahore had provision of legal aid however the over 300 male protesters housed in Central Jail Rawalpindi had no recourse to legal aid or sureties. The majority of juveniles in Peshawar also had no legal aid or counsel.