Titanic sub mishap: Foreign Office offers condolences to Dawood family

Pakistan's foreign office offered condolences to the Dawoo family over the sad incident in which Shahzada Dawood and his son lost their lives while on board a tourist submersible, Titan.
Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old British businessman from one of Pakistan's wealthiest families, was accompanied by his son, Suleman, on the ill-fated submersible.
"Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic," said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Office spokesperson on her official Twitter handle on Friday.
"We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel."
Shahzada Dawood and his son were among the five people aboard a missing submersible who died in a "catastrophic" event, a Coast Guard official said on Thursday, bringing a grim end to the massive search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.
"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."
With a background in fertilisers and involvement in organisations like the Dawood Foundation and the SETI Institute, Shahzada had interest in exploring natural habitats. Meanwhile, Suleman is described as a science fiction enthusiast who went on to have some glimpses of Titanic ship to satisfy his youthful curiosity.
