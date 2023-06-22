Govt extends Eid ul Adha holidays

The picture shows pilgrims performing Hajj in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced a public holiday on the Day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — which is on June 28 (Wednesday), extending the holidays to four days.



The announcement of the holiday was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Earlier, the government had approved a three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, which will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

"In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:



28th, 29th a 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week;

and 28th June to 1" July, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan meaning that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).



The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The testimonies of moon sightings were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

The decision was also announced after taking input from zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal that had met in their respective cities.