Heatwave likely to subside as pre-monsoon rains predicted in Pakistan

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The prevailing heatwave conditions in the country are likely to subside from this week as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted pre-monsoon rains in most parts of the country from June 25 (Sunday).



In a weather update on Thursday, the PDM said upper and central parts of the country are expected to witness rains with dust thunderstorm from June 25 to 30 with occasional gaps.

“[The] Met Office informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June,” the PMD said in a statement.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said rain accompanied with wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Peshawar Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24 night to 30 with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, rain with wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27/28.

The PMD said heavy rain fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on 26th and 27th of this month, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June,” it added.

The PDM also advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.