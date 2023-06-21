Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic ‘Priscilla’ first poster revealed ahead of trailer

Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic on Priscilla Presley is gearing up for a release as it unveiled its first look for fans on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023.

An A24 production, the movie stars Cailee Spaeny in the titular role while Jacob Elordi will be playing Elvis Presley alongside her.

Elordi shared the official poster for the upcoming movie on his Instagram page and tagged the movie’s official account in the caption.

In the dreamy first look, Spaeny is seemingly dressed in a lacey cream-coloured wedding gown, as there is a glimpse of a tiara peeking through. By the looks of the image, the actors are recreating Priscilla and Elvis’ first kiss after tying the knot, as Spaeny cups Elordi’s face with closed eyes, while he leans in.

Coppola’s upcoming romantic film will showcase the relationship between one of the iconic King of Rock and Roll and the love of his life. Priscilla will allow audiences to understand the bond that inspired some of Elvis’ most recognisable songs, establishing a loving atmosphere when he shared his talent with the world while thinking about the person he cared about the most.



In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Coppola said that Priscilla will be based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 biography, Elvis and Me, about her life with her husband from their marriage to what led to their divorce.

“I’ve had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago,” Coppola said. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world -- kinda similar to Marie Antoinette.”

The release of this movie comes shortly after the debut of 2022’s Elvis, which starred Austin Butler in the lead, and was directed by Baz Luhrmann.