Eid ul Adha 2023: Govt announces 3-day public holiday

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday announced three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, which falls on June 29 (Thursday).
A statement issued by the Cabinet Division stated that the offices observing six working days a week will enjoy three days off, starting June 29 to July 1.
"[...] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:
A day earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan meaning that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).
The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
The testimonies of moon sightings were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman said.
Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.
The decision was also announced after taking input from zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal that had met in their respective cities.
