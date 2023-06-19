Pakistan to celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 29 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad uses a telescope to sight the moon in this undated file photo. —APP/File

The Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday.



The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee meeting was presided by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The testimonies of moon sighting were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

The meetings of the zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal were held in their respective cities.

The first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the country on June 29 (Thursday).

The Met Office, earlier said that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

A day earlier, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of the month is being observed today (June 19).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.