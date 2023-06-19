Jeremy Renner marks Father’s Day with rare photo of daughter Ava

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner celebrated Father’s Day by delighting the fans with a rare photo of his 10-year-old daughter Ava.



Taking to Instagram, The Hurt Locker actor said, “Another day to celebrate next to my number one. Honoring the importance bestowed on to me as a father, teacher, student, protector, and conspirator.”

He further said, “Thank you for this day, this shared journey, and this perfect hug.

“These are some of things learned, passed down to be by my father….. Happy Fathers Day Pop!!”

The Avengers star rarely posts about daughter Ava on social media.

Jeremy shares daughter Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

Earlier in March, Jeremy shared a touching post to mark Ava’s 10th birthday.

He said, “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you.”