Day temperatures likely to rise in most parts of Pakistan this week

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast "heatwave-like" conditions in most parts of Pakistan during this week starting.
The temperatures in the country are likely to rise gradually from June 20 to 24 due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The temperatures in the daytime are expected to be 4°C to 6°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan, the temperature is likely to be 2°C to 4°C above normal.
The Met department also said that occasional dust/thunderstorm with rain at isolated places (in pockets) is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period.
Due to the rise in temperature power and water demand will increase in the coming days, said the PMD.
It said that the farmers are advised to manage the watering of crops accordingly, while the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.
"Sympathies of the entire nation, including me, are with the families of the deceased," says the prime minister
Ehsan Shahid Choudhry's Open Kitchen in West London has fed tens of thousands of people in the last many years
Disease detected in environmental samples collected from seven districts, says official
FIA DG appointed focal person for updates and facilitation of Greece tragedy victims on PM Shehbaz Sharif's directives
Eidul Adha likely to fall on June 28 in Saudi Arabia if Zil Hajj crescent is sighted today
Parts of city to witness drizzle till evening amid partly cloudy weather as per PMD forecast