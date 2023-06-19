Day temperatures likely to rise in most parts of Pakistan this week

A Pakistani man rests under the shade of trees during a heatwave in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 23, 2015. — AFP

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast "heatwave-like" conditions in most parts of Pakistan during this week starting.

The temperatures in the country are likely to rise gradually from June 20 to 24 due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The temperatures in the daytime are expected to be 4°C to 6°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.



Meanwhile, in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan, the temperature is likely to be 2°C to 4°C above normal.

The Met department also said that occasional dust/thunderstorm with rain at isolated places (in pockets) is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period.

Possible impacts and advice

Due to the rise in temperature power and water demand will increase in the coming days, said the PMD.

It said that the farmers are advised to manage the watering of crops accordingly, while the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.