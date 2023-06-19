MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again

Ali Wazir, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), has been arrested months after his release from prison, sources said Monday, with the detention taking place in North Waziristan.
It is not yet clear on what charges he has been arrested.
The development comes days after the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime circle summoned Wazir and Manzoor Pashteen over mutiny charges for their social posts.
In a notice, the FIA summoned Wazir, Pashteen and three others to its Peshawar office on June 23.
Wazir, an MNA from South Waziristan, was released on February 14 from the Karachi Central Jail after being behind bars for more than two years.
He was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, in connection with a case lodged against him at Karachi's Sohrab Goth Police Station on charges of sedition for delivering hate speeches against state institutions.
He was later arrested in more cases lodged on similar charges in the port city and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
FIA DG appointed focal person for updates and facilitation of Greece tragedy victims on PM Shehbaz Sharif's directives
Eidul Adha likely to fall on June 28 in Saudi Arabia if Zil Hajj crescent is sighted today
Parts of city to witness drizzle till evening amid partly cloudy weather as per PMD forecast
'Would sit in the opposition in the KMC,' says PTI member Asad Aman
Sajid Mehmood allegedly involved in smuggling people to Europe, says FIA
Jawad Sohrab Malik directs IGP Akbar Nasir Khan to double their efforts in order to curb rampant crime