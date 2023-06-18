TTP commander, two other terrorists gunned down in Dara Adam Khel

Three terrorists belonging to TTP killed in Dara Adam Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/ File

At least three terrorists, including a most wanted commander, belonging to outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were gunned down by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Dara Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged on Sunday.

According to security sources, TTP commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari accompanied by two of his group members were killed in the IBO.

On the night between June 16 and 17, security forces in a highly planned IBO killed TTP commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son of Ghulam Siddique in Dara Adam Khel and two of his members identified as Hasan Khan son of Mohammad Imran resident of Bazi Khel and Anas alias Ali resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan.

The slain commander was a resident of village Malan in Dara Adam Khel and reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023, said the well-placed sources.

Zafri was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan, it added.

He was also involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and had received more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The other slain terrorist, Hasan Khan, was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and remained a part of TTA from 2019 to 2021. He had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022.

Anas was an sniping expert and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The coal miners, business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the elimination of the wanted terrorists.

The security forces would continue their efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.