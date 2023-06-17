SAPM Malik reviews law, order during visit to Islamabad Safe City Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik on Saturday visited the Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad to monitor the operations at Capital Command & Control Centre and review law and order issues.



During his visit, SAPM Malik directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan and his team to double their efforts in order to curb rampant crime in the city.

Malik emphasised the importance of effective policing and the use of modern techniques to overcome crimes and create an atmosphere that may boost economic activity.



He also stressed the need for ensuring a peaceful environment where families could feel absolutely safe and secure.

IGP Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Shahzada Umar Babar received SAPM Malik.

Afterwards, he visited various sections of the facility where he was thoroughly briefed regarding the law and order situation.

During the visit, the SAPM was briefed about the E-Challan system, Pukar-15 Helpline, Emergency and Dispatch Control Centre, Safe City's telecommunications system, Smart Car System and the highly sophisticated drone unit.

SAPM Malik appreciated the officials for their dedication and commitment towards peace and urged them to go beyond the call of duty to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Later on, IGP Islamabad briefed Malik about the overall security situation and the measures taken by the police department to address existing loopholes.